Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Hawkins, Inc. ( HWKN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HWKN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HWKN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.28, the dividend yield is 2.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWKN was $45.28, representing a -5.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.94 and a 41.46% increase over the 52 week low of $32.01.

HWKN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company ( CLX ) and Canopy Growth Corporation ( CGC ). HWKN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HWKN Dividend History page.