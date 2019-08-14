Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. ( HA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.58, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HA was $25.58, representing a -42.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.25 and a 5.53% increase over the 52 week low of $24.24.

HA is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ). HA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.44. Zacks Investment Research reports HA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -26.76%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HA as a top-10 holding:

U.S. Global Jets ETF ( JETS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JETS with an decrease of -0.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HA at 3%.