Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. ( HE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.67, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HE was $44.67, representing a -1.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.19 and a 28.45% increase over the 52 week low of $34.78.

HE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). HE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86. Zacks Investment Research reports HE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.78%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF ( XMLV )

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd ( JKL )

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF ( USVM )

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF ( JHSC )

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF ( FNDA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 5.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HE at 1.9%.