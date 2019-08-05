Quantcast

Hawaiian Electric (HE) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc . HE reported earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents in the second quarter of 2019, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 11.4%. The bottom line also declined 7.1% from 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

Hawaiian Electric's total revenues of $715.5 million in the second quarter outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $593 million by 20.7% and rose 4.4% year over year. The improvement can be attributed to increased contributions from both the Electric Utility and Bank segments.

Operating Statistics

Total expenses increased 6% year over year to $642.9 million during the second quarter.

Moreover, total operating income declined 7.8% year over year to $72.6 million, due to lower contributions from the Bank segment.

Net interest expenses amounted to $23.5 million, up from $22 million in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Details

Electric Utility : Revenues at this segment totaled $633.8 million, up 4.2% year over year. Also, net income increased 1% to $55.7 million from $55.1 million a year ago.

Banking : At this segment, revenues summed $81.7 million, up 6% year over year. Meanwhile, net income came in at $21.3 million, down 21%.

Financial Position

Hawaiian Electric had cash and cash equivalents of $198.5 million as of Jun 30, 2019, compared with $169.2 million as of Dec 30, 2018.

Long-term debt, other than bank, was $1,884 million as of Jun 30, 2019, compared with $1,879.6 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

In the first half of 2019, net cash inflow from operating activities totaled $133.4 million compared to the cash inflow of $108.3 million in the first half of 2018.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Quote

Guidance

Hawaiian Electric reaffirmed its earnings guidance for 2019. The company continues to expec t earnings of $1.85-$2.05 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings is pegged at $1.95, which lies at the midpoint of the company's guided range.

Zacks Rank

Hawaiian Electric carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power Co., Inc. AEP , a Zacks Rank #3 stock, reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.00, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 2%.

NextEra Energy NEE , a Zacks Rank #3 stock, reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 by 3.1%. Moreover, earnings were up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy Corporation CMS , a Zacks Rank #3 stock, reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents, down 32.7% year over year. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 25%.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE): Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NEE , HE , AEP , CMS


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar