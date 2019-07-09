Quantcast

Hawaiian Airlines' Traffic & Load Factor for June Increase

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc .'s HA wholly owned subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines reported traffic figures for June. Traffic (measured in Revenue Passenger Miles or RPMs) increased 1.6% to 1.53 billion in the month. Available Seat Miles (ASMs) inched up 0.3% to 1.71 billion in the period. With traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved 120 basis points (bps) to 89%.

During the first six months of 2019, the carrier recorded 3.1% rise in RPMs while ASMs increased 2.6%. As a result, load factor was up 30 bps. However, passenger count slipped 2.2% on a year-to-date basis. It also dipped 3.9% in June.

We remind investors that the carrier reported an increased load factor in May as well. (Read more: Hawaiian Airlines Posts Rise in May Traffic & Load Factor ). The successive rise in this key metric is encouraging especially with concerns of the carrier losing market share following Southwest's entry in its primary market - Hawaii. This uptick also hints at the carrier's easing capacity-related woes that it persistently battles with.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Hawaiian Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked stocks in the same space include Air China Ltd. AIRYY , United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL and Azul AZUL . While Air China and United Airlines sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Azul carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Shares of Air China, United Airlines and Azul have rallied more than 11%, 26% and 100%, respectively, in a year's time.

