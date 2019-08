Hasbro to buy studio Entertainment One for $4 bln

Reuters





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc will buy Entertainment One Ltd for about $4 billion in cash, adding the independent studio with preschool brands such as Peppa Pig to the U.S. company known for Nerf and Power Rangers, the companies said on Thursday.

Hasbro will pay 5.60 pounds per share and will finance the deal with debt and $1.0-1.25 billion in cash from equity financing, the companies said.

