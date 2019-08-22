Quantcast

Hasbro to buy studio Entertainment One for $4 bln

By Reuters

Reuters


SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc will buy Entertainment One Ltd for about $4 billion in cash, adding the independent studio with preschool brands such as Peppa Pig to the U.S. company known for Nerf and Power Rangers, the companies said on Thursday.

Hasbro will pay 5.60 pounds per share and will finance the deal with debt and $1.0-1.25 billion in cash from equity financing, the companies said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc will buy Entertainment One Ltd for about $4 billion in cash, adding the independent studio with preschool brands such as Peppa Pig to the U.S. company known for Nerf and Power Rangers, the companies said on Thursday.

Hasbro will pay 5.60 pounds per share and will finance the deal with debt and $1.0-1.25 billion in cash from equity financing, the companies said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology
Referenced Symbols: ETO ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar