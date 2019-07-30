Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $126.07, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAS was $126.07, representing a -0.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $126.29 and a 64.07% increase over the 52 week low of $76.84.

HAS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mattel, Inc. ( MAT ) and YETI Holdings, Inc. ( YETI ). HAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports HAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 22.34%, compared to an industry average of 8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HAS as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEME )

Principal Exchange-Traded Funds ( GDVD )

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund ( QQXT )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF ( RCD )

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF ( DEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEF with an increase of 10.73% over the last 100 days. IEME has the highest percent weighting of HAS at 2.83%.