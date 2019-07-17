Hasbro (HAS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Hasbro, Inc.HAS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 23, before the opening bell. In the las t report ed quarter, the company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 362.5%.

What to Expect?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 51 cents, which is higher than 48 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Notably, the consensus mark has remained stable over the past 30 days. For quarterly revenues, the same stands at nearly $966.8 million, indicating a 6.9% gain from the prior-year quarter reported figure.



Let's take a look at factors that are likely to have impacted Hasbro's results in the second quarter.



Factors at Play



Hasbro, which returned to profit in first-quarter 2019, is likely to report another quarter of impressive bottom-line performance. Notably, second-quarter results are likely to benefit from robust performance by the U.S. and Canada segment as well as Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segment. Hasbro is also gaining momentum in the commercial markets like the United States and Europe.



Moreover, robust performances of DUNGEONS and DRAGONS, JENGA, DUEL MASTER, and DON'T STEP IN IT bode well for the gaming category. In the previous quarter, gaming revenues increased in both the International, and Entertainment and Licensing segments. Given a strong product lineup and a greater focus on entertainment backed products, Hasbro's Entertainment and Licensing segment is poised for growth.



In addition to strengthening brands and leveraging opportunistic toy lines and licenses, the company seeks to fortify its international business by expanding into the emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Asia and Latin and South America. Emerging markets offer greater opportunities for revenue growth than developed markets and have been contributing to a significant share of Hasbro's revenues, given its investments in advertising and other brand-building efforts.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model does not show that Hasbro is likely to beat earnings estimates in second-quarter 2019. This is because a stock needs to have both - a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) - for this to happen. Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell) stocks are best avoided, especially if they have a negative Earnings ESP.

Hasbro has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter:

Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII has an Earnings ESP of +3.88% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The Stars Group Inc. TSG has an Earnings ESP of +3.23% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX has an Earnings ESP of +2.20% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Jul 24.

