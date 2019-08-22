Hasbro (HAS) Down 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the las t earnings report for Hasbro (HAS). Shares have lost about 5.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hasbro due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recen t earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Hasbro Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2





Hasbro reported robust second-quarter 2019 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the top and bottom lines outpaced the respective estimate for the second straight quarter.Adjusted earnings came in at 78 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported earnings of 48 cents per share.Net revenues totaled $984.5 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $967 million and also increased 9% from the prior-year quarter. The upside can be primarily attributed to a robust performance by the U.S. and Canada segment as well as the Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segment.Theposted revenues of $576.7 million, up 14% year over year. Notably, an increase in sales at MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MONOPOLY and PLAY-DOH led to the upside. Franchise Brand revenues also improved at the U.S. and Canada, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segments.' revenues rose 3% to $213.4 million owing to rise in Marvel's Avengers and Spider-Man franchises. The same grew at the U.S. and Canada but were flat at the International segment.Therevenues came in at $123.4 million. Revenues increases from DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, YAHTZEE and CONNECT 4 were overshadowed by revenue decline at other games. Hasbro Gaming revenues decreased at the U.S. and Canada, and International segments. However, Hasbro's total gaming category surged 26% to $393.4 million.Meanwhile,' revenues increased 28% year over year to $71 million.Regionally, net revenues at the U.S. and Canada segment rose 14% to $510.5 million in the second quarter. The segmental performance was driven by growth at Franchise Brands, Partner Brands and Emerging Brands, which overshadowed decline in Hasbro Gaming revenue. Moreover, the operating profit margin was 20.9% compared with 16.3% in the prior-year quarter.The International segment's revenues summed $377.4 million, which declined 1% year over year. The downside can be primarily attributed to soft Hasbro Gaming revenues, which overshadowed growth at Franchise and Emerging Brand. The segment's operating margin came in at 3.9% in the quarter under review. The metric was flat in the prior-year quarter.Meanwhile, revenues at the Entertainment and Licensing segment surged 28% year over year to $96.5 million. However, the segment's operating margin contracted to 8.2% compared with 28.8% in the prior-year quarter.Hasbro's cost of sales, as a percentage of net revenues, decreased 250 bps to 34.9%. Selling, distribution and administration expenses, as a percentage of net revenues, were 25.2%, down from 28% in the prior-year quarter.Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2019, amounted to $1,151 million, down from $1,159 million as of Jul 1, 2018. At the end of the reported quarter, inventories totaled $564.8 million compared with $610.2 million in the prior-year quarter.Long-term debt increased to nearly $1,695.8 million as of Jun 30, 2019, from $1,694.4 million as of Jul 1, 2018.Hasbro's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 68 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable Aug 15, 2019, to its shareholders of record at the close of business as of Aug 1, 2019.In second-quarter 2019, the company repurchased 96,122 shares of common stock at a total cost of $9.5 million. At the end of the quarter, $369.3 million was available under the current share repurchase authorization.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Estimates review followed a downward path over the past two months.

VGM Scores

At this time, Hasbro has an average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Hasbro has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.