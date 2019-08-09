Has Zoetis (ZTS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Zoetis (ZTS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Zoetis is one of 866 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ZTS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZTS's full-year earnings has moved 2.61% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ZTS has returned about 45.09% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 3.62% on average. This means that Zoetis is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ZTS belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 172 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.79% so far this year, meaning that ZTS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ZTS as it looks to continue its solid performance.