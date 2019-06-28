Has Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Zebra Technologies is one of 215 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ZBRA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA's full-year earnings has moved 0.79% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ZBRA has returned about 30.40% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 19.05% on average. This shows that Zebra Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, ZBRA is a member of the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.18% so far this year, so ZBRA is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to ZBRA as it looks to continue its solid performance.