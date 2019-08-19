Has Yamana Gold (AUY) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Yamana Gold (AUY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Yamana Gold is one of 248 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUY's full-year earnings has moved 245% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AUY has returned 41.53% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 3.90%. As we can see, Yamana Gold is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, AUY belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 44.21% so far this year, meaning that AUY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track AUY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.