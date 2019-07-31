Has Yamana Gold (AUY) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Yamana Gold (AUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AUY and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Yamana Gold is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUY's full-year earnings has moved 91.67% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AUY has gained about 30.08% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 13.70%. This shows that Yamana Gold is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AUY belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.72% so far this year, so AUY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to AUY as it looks to continue its solid performance.