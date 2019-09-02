Has Woodward (WWD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Woodward (WWD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Woodward is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 637 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD's full-year earnings has moved 3.55% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that WWD has returned about 45.17% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 19.53% on average. This means that Woodward is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, WWD belongs to the Instruments - Control industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #230 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.45% this year, meaning that WWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to WWD as it looks to continue its solid performance.