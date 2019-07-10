Has Woodward (WWD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Woodward (WWD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WWD and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Woodward is one of 639 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD's full-year earnings has moved 1.04% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that WWD has returned about 53.18% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.47%. This shows that Woodward is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, WWD belongs to the Instruments - Control industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.89% this year, meaning that WWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

WWD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.