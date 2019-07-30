Has Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 34 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WAIR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAIR's full-year earnings has moved 4.92% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, WAIR has gained about 37.60% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 26% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Wesco Aircraft Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, WAIR is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.32% so far this year, so WAIR is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track WAIR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.