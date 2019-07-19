Has Walmart (WMT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Walmart (WMT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Walmart is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 1.70% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that WMT has returned about 23.16% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 21.74%. This means that Walmart is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.11% so far this year, so WMT is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to WMT as it looks to continue its solid performance.