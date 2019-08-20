Has Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Vipshop Holdings is one of 637 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS's full-year earnings has moved 16.96% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VIPS has gained about 52.56% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 19.59% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Vipshop Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VIPS belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.94% this year, meaning that VIPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to VIPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.