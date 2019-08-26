Has Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 866 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VRTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRTX's full-year earnings has moved 11.39% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that VRTX has returned about 8.73% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.83%. As we can see, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, VRTX is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 367 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.96% so far this year, so VRTX is performing better in this area.

VRTX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.