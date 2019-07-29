Has United Technologies (UTX) Outpaced Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. United Technologies (UTX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

United Technologies is one of 24 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UTX's full-year earnings has moved 0.57% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, UTX has gained about 27.38% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Conglomerates sector has returned an average of 24.92% on a year-to-date basis. This means that United Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, UTX is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.92% so far this year, meaning that UTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

UTX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.