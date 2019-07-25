Has Unifirst (UNF) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Unifirst (UNF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Unifirst is one of 214 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. UNF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNF's full-year earnings has moved 10.43% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that UNF has returned about 32.56% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 15.45%. This means that Unifirst is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, UNF belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 51.62% this year, meaning that UNF is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on UNF as it attempts to continue its solid performance.