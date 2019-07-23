Has Twitter (TWTR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Twitter ( TWTR ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Twitter is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 638 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TWTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWTR's full-year earnings has moved 16.46% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TWTR has returned about 30.76% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 22.47% on average. This shows that Twitter is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TWTR belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 87 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.38% so far this year, so TWTR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TWTR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.