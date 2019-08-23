Has The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of The Estee Lauder Companies (EL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Estee Lauder Companies is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL's full-year earnings has moved 3.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EL has moved about 55.70% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 19.44%. As we can see, The Estee Lauder Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, EL is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on EL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.