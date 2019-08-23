Has Target (TGT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Target (TGT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TGT and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Target is one of 223 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 2.35% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TGT has gained about 60.87% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 19.41%. As we can see, Target is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TGT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.