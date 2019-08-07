Has Target (TGT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Target (TGT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TGT and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Target is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 1.97% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, TGT has moved about 25.24% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 14.43% on average. This means that Target is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, TGT is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.02% so far this year, so TGT is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TGT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.