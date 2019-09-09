Has T-Mobile US (TMUS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of T-Mobile US (TMUS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TMUS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

T-Mobile US is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 638 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TMUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMUS's full-year earnings has moved 3.63% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TMUS has gained about 24.43% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 21.77%. As we can see, T-Mobile US is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, TMUS belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.07% this year, meaning that TMUS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to TMUS as it looks to continue its solid performance.