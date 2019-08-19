Quantcast

Has SYNNEX (SNX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of SYNNEX (SNX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

SYNNEX is one of 637 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SNX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNX's full-year earnings has moved 1.60% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SNX has returned 2.59% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 18%. As we can see, SYNNEX is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, SNX belongs to the Business - Software Services industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.33% so far this year, meaning that SNX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track SNX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SNX


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar