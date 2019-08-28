Has Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Starbucks (SBUX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Starbucks is one of 223 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX's full-year earnings has moved 1.82% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SBUX has moved about 49.21% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 16.83%. As we can see, Starbucks is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SBUX belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.80% so far this year, meaning that SBUX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SBUX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.