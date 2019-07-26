Has Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Starbucks (SBUX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Starbucks is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX's full-year earnings has moved 0.26% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SBUX has gained about 41.27% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 21.94% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Starbucks is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SBUX belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.09% so far this year, so SBUX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SBUX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.