Has Square (SQ) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Square (SQ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SQ and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Square is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 638 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SQ's full-year earnings has moved 8.93% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SQ has gained about 42.66% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 23.16% on average. This shows that Square is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, SQ belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 87 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.27% this year, meaning that SQ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on SQ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.