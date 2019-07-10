Has Square (SQ) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Square (SQ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Square is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 639 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SQ's full-year earnings has moved 1.75% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, SQ has moved about 38.99% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.47%. This shows that Square is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SQ belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 87 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.28% this year, meaning that SQ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to SQ as it looks to continue its solid performance.