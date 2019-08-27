Has SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SEDG and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

SolarEdge Technologies is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 311 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SEDG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG's full-year earnings has moved 14.90% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SEDG has returned about 134.70% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -4.38%. This means that SolarEdge Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SEDG belongs to the Solar industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 87.32% this year, meaning that SEDG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track SEDG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.