Has Simulations Plus (SLP) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Simulations Plus (SLP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Simulations Plus is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 640 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLP's full-year earnings has moved 6.98% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that SLP has returned about 84.87% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 19.92% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Simulations Plus is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, SLP is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.35% so far this year, meaning that SLP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track SLP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.