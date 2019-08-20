Has SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

SeaWorld Entertainment is one of 249 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SEAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEAS's full-year earnings has moved 8.45% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, SEAS has moved about 44.64% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 16.20% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, SeaWorld Entertainment is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SEAS belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.76% so far this year, meaning that SEAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track SEAS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.