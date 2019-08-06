Has Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Sarepta Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 867 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SRPT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRPT's full-year earnings has moved 14.24% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SRPT has returned 30.76% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.91%. As we can see, Sarepta Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SRPT belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 368 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.98% so far this year, so SRPT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SRPT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.