Has Ross Stores (ROST) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Ross Stores (ROST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ross Stores is one of 223 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ROST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROST's full-year earnings has moved 0.26% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ROST has gained about 25.23% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 17.87% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ross Stores is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ROST belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.23% this year, meaning that ROST is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track ROST. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.