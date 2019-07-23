Has Roper Technologies (ROP) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Roper Technologies (ROP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Roper Technologies is one of 214 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ROP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROP's full-year earnings has moved 5.51% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ROP has returned 39.17% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 12.77%. As we can see, Roper Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, ROP is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.23% so far this year, so ROP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track ROP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.