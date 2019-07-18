Has Restoration Hardware Holdings (RH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Restoration Hardware Holdings (RH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Restoration Hardware Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 7.63% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that RH has returned about 3.88% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 22.03% on average. As we can see, Restoration Hardware Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, RH belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.84% this year, meaning that RH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on RH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.