Has Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Rent-A-Center (RCII), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Rent-A-Center is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCII's full-year earnings has moved 6.59% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, RCII has moved about 68.68% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 17.36%. As we can see, Rent-A-Center is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, RCII is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.68% so far this year, so RCII is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track RCII. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.