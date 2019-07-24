Has PC-Tel (PCTI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of PC-Tel (PCTI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PCTI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

PC-Tel is one of 638 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PCTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCTI's full-year earnings has moved 155.56% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PCTI has returned 5.13% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 23.10%. This means that PC-Tel is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PCTI belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.20% so far this year, so PCTI is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

PCTI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.