Has PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PayPal Holdings (PYPL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PYPL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

PayPal Holdings is one of 638 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PYPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL's full-year earnings has moved 5.99% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PYPL has returned about 42.55% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.35% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PayPal Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PYPL belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 87 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 37.41% so far this year, so PYPL is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on PYPL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.