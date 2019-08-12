Has Oracle (ORCL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Oracle (ORCL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ORCL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Oracle is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 638 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ORCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's full-year earnings has moved 3.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ORCL has gained about 19.38% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 18.96%. This means that Oracle is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, ORCL is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.18% so far this year, so ORCL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ORCL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.