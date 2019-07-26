Has Oracle (ORCL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Oracle (ORCL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Oracle is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 638 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ORCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's full-year earnings has moved 3.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ORCL has returned about 29.10% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 23.16%. This shows that Oracle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ORCL belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.69% this year, meaning that ORCL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

ORCL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.