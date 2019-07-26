Has Oracle (ORCL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Oracle (ORCL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Oracle is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 638 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ORCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's full-year earnings has moved 3.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ORCL has returned about 29.10% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 23.16%. This shows that Oracle is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, ORCL belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.69% this year, meaning that ORCL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
ORCL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here.