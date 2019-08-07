Has OptimizeRx (OPRX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has OptimizeRx (OPRX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

OptimizeRx is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 638 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. OPRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPRX's full-year earnings has moved 8.16% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that OPRX has returned about 30.90% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 17.12% on average. This means that OptimizeRx is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, OPRX is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.48% this year, meaning that OPRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on OPRX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.