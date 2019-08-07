Has NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

NAPCO Security Technologies is one of 213 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NSSC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSSC's full-year earnings has moved 12.50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that NSSC has returned about 83.49% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 8.45% on average. This means that NAPCO Security Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, NSSC belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.92% this year, meaning that NSSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to NSSC as it looks to continue its solid performance.