Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Microsoft (MSFT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Microsoft is one of 638 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 2.62% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MSFT has gained about 34.16% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 21.93%. This shows that Microsoft is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 34.18% this year, meaning that MSFT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on MSFT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.