Has MetLife (MET) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of MetLife (MET), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MetLife is one of 855 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MET's full-year earnings has moved 0.69% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MET has moved about 13.01% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 11.49% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that MetLife is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, MET belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.41% so far this year, so MET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to MET as it looks to continue its solid performance.