Has Mastercard (MA) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Mastercard (MA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MA and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Mastercard is one of 191 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MA's full-year earnings has moved 0.61% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MA has gained about 37.68% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 28.14% on average. This shows that Mastercard is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, MA is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 34.21% so far this year, meaning that MA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.