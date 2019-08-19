Has Masimo (MASI) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Masimo (MASI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Masimo is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 866 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MASI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MASI's full-year earnings has moved 0.96% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MASI has moved about 40.87% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.30%. As we can see, Masimo is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MASI belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.80% so far this year, so MASI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to MASI as it looks to continue its solid performance.