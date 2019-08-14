Has Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Aerospace space have likely heard of Lockheed Martin (LMT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Lockheed Martin is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 33 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT's full-year earnings has moved 3.34% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LMT has moved about 44.06% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 25.70%. As we can see, Lockheed Martin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, LMT is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.95% so far this year, so LMT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track LMT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.